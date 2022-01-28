O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 184.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 10,444.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTRS opened at $114.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.90. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.20 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.16%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,174,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,505 shares of company stock valued at $7,137,348. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTRS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $157.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.15.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

