WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in WNS were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of WNS by 124.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 68.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 75.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $81.90 on Friday. WNS has a 52 week low of $67.18 and a 52 week high of $91.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. WNS had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WNS will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.86.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

