Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 70,057 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,054,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 70,057 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Annaly Capital Management worth $8,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,244,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,095,000 after buying an additional 6,308,933 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,615.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,118,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,792 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 855.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,111,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,846 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,779,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,642 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,269,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

NYSE:NLY opened at $7.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

