Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,503 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NorthWestern were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NorthWestern by 3.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 11.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the second quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 104,995.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 23,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,213,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,962,000 after purchasing an additional 71,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NWE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

NWE stock opened at $58.14 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $70.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.49.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $165,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

