Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 31,237 Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,237 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.13% of Trinity Capital worth $9,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 3,095.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 63,973 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Trinity Capital by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 574,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after buying an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $600,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Trinity Capital by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 121,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 58,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Trinity Capital by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 427,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after buying an additional 194,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. Trinity Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $475.58 million and a P/E ratio of 5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 117.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.14 million. Equities analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other Trinity Capital news, Director Michael Zacharia acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $25,935.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

