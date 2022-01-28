Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of Markel worth $9,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,463,000 after purchasing an additional 31,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Markel by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,981,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Markel by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,633,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Markel by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,175,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Markel in the 3rd quarter worth $160,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,363.75.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,186.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $948.00 and a 12 month high of $1,343.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,233.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,247.18. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.74.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current year.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.