Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 1,135 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of News worth $9,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of News by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of News by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 151,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 23,019 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of News by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 30,470 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of News by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,333,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,176,000 after buying an additional 333,981 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $21,790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

News stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.45. News Co. has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $26.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.