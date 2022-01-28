Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.24% of Black Hills worth $9,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Black Hills by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of BKH opened at $66.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $58.42 and a 1-year high of $72.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 61.50%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.