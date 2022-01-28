Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 786,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 87,977 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 925,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,877,000 after purchasing an additional 260,146 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,772,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,326,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after acquiring an additional 302,925 shares during the period.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.40. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.44%.

PEB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $476,386.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $184,223.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,979 shares of company stock valued at $772,842 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

