Short Interest in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Declines By 80.8%

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the December 31st total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAM. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slam during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,804,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Slam during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,458,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in Slam during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,377,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Slam during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,537,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Slam during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,496,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAM opened at $9.68 on Friday. Slam has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $9.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

