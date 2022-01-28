Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Cut to $153.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at B. Riley from $174.00 to $153.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.15% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

CROX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $93.78 on Wednesday. Crocs has a 52 week low of $66.70 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.23.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $838,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,340 in the last ninety days. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Crocs by 1,586.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,407,000 after purchasing an additional 285,854 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Crocs by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,980,000 after buying an additional 137,207 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 174,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,281,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 356,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,526,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

