Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Short Interest Down 91.2% in January

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the December 31st total of 331,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of RWAY stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 66.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 8,566 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $116,583.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas B. Raterman acquired 12,266 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $165,836.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 352,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,664,916.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

