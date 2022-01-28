OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target Cut to $58.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.03% from the stock’s current price. Truist Financial also issued estimates for OneWater Marine’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.
Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 3.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.72.
In related news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $666,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 20,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $1,225,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,102 shares of company stock worth $8,640,863. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 30.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 200.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 23.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OneWater Marine Company Profile
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
