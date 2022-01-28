OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target Cut to $58.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.03% from the stock’s current price. Truist Financial also issued estimates for OneWater Marine’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 3.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.72.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 35.48%. The firm had revenue of $280.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $666,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 20,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $1,225,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,102 shares of company stock worth $8,640,863. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 30.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 200.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 23.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.