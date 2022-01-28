PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) PT Raised to $166.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.99% from the company’s previous close.

PEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $177.24.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

