Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $496,000 Stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 19.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,677,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 25.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,458,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 49.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 14.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,298,000 after purchasing an additional 200,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 178.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,455,000 after purchasing an additional 549,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $300,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SPCE opened at $7.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.21. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.