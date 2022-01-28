Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Position Lowered by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 9.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 10.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 334,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 96,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 4.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 228,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter.

SBI opened at $9.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

