Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 3,309 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

OFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

OFC stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

