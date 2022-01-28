Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) PT Raised to $42.00 at Citigroup

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.55.

SLB stock opened at $38.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.82. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $41.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,278 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 206,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after buying an additional 27,336 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,757,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 156,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 63,072 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

