AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $329,000 Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 78.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,886 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $61.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.22 and a 200-day moving average of $67.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $55.72 and a 12 month high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 36.94%.

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on KRC shares. Mizuho raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

