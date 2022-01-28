California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $10,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $132.66 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.09 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

