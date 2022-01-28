Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Fate Therapeutics worth $10,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $241,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 16.1% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.46. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.69 and a 52 week high of $118.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.54.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

FATE has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $1,085,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $259,542.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,702 shares of company stock worth $7,325,237 over the last quarter. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

