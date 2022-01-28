AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $336,000 in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bally's alerts:

In other Bally’s news, CFO Stephen H. Capp bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.82 per share, with a total value of $246,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robeson Reeves bought 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260. Company insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BALY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen raised shares of Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bally’s from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Bally’s stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 2.31. Bally’s Co. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s revenue was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.