AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,349 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 453,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 139,025 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 134,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,599 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

NYSE:AEO opened at $22.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.36. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

