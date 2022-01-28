California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Integra LifeSciences worth $11,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $134,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.39 and its 200-day moving average is $68.90. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $61.85 and a 12 month high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $5,144,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $246,985.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,725 shares of company stock worth $5,707,586. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

IART has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

