NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) PT Raised to $24.00 at Piper Sandler

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) had its price target boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.96% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, SVB Leerink upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

NXGN opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average is $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -310.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $21.81.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,349 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $56,933.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,570. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 78.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 395,354 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 828.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 333,260 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,342,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 705,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after buying an additional 245,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 243,886 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

