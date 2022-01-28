Insider Buying: Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski bought 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.16 per share, with a total value of C$20,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 953,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,967,392.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 15,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.04 per share, with a total value of C$60,528.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 10,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.23 per share, with a total value of C$42,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 15,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.95 per share, with a total value of C$59,250.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 30,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.96 per share, with a total value of C$118,773.00.

On Friday, October 29th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.69 per share, with a total value of C$13,450.00.

Shares of TSE:OSK opened at C$4.15 on Friday. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.33 and a 52 week high of C$4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -103.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.12.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 price target on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

