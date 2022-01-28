NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Director James W. Bracke Buys 300 Shares

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Director James W. Bracke acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.90 per share, with a total value of $18,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $60.91 on Friday. NVE Co. has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $81.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.44 million, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.11.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.59%.
About NVE
NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.
