NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Director James W. Bracke Buys 300 Shares

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Director James W. Bracke acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.90 per share, with a total value of $18,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $60.91 on Friday. NVE Co. has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $81.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.44 million, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Get NVE alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVE by 56.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in NVE by 6.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVE by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in NVE by 35.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NVE by 3.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About NVE

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.