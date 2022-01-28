Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Director Sells $10,008.00 in Stock

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Director Leonard Osser sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $10,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Leonard Osser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Leonard Osser sold 5,800 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $9,976.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Leonard Osser sold 5,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $10,100.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Leonard Osser sold 5,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $10,750.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Leonard Osser sold 4,600 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $9,384.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Leonard Osser sold 5,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $10,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Leonard Osser sold 2,100 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $4,095.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Leonard Osser sold 2,100 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $4,137.00.

Milestone Scientific stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $85.49 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 39.43% and a negative net margin of 79.28%. The business had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Research analysts expect that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Milestone Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 116,045 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 1,855.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 734,883 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $2,011,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 82.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 16,563 shares during the period. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

