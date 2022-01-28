Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,513,000. Yale University boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,986 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 26,980,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,798 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,096,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894,650 shares during the period.

VEA stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.65 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.49.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.