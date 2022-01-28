Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $97,325.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $97,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bret Steven Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97.

salesforce.com stock opened at $212.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.20. The company has a market cap of $209.55 billion, a PE ratio of 117.54, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.47.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

