BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,055,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.80% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $223,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPR opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.72. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.34) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

