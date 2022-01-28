Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Position Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,963,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 164,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.78% of Axcelis Technologies worth $233,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACLS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $394,106.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock worth $964,956 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.52. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $77.60.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.