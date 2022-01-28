ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ICL Group were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 24,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ICL Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 466,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in ICL Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. ICL Group Ltd has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $11.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.0837 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ICL shares. Citigroup cut shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

