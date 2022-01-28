19,085 Shares in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.80% of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FID. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $494,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $621,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares during the period.

FID opened at $17.70 on Friday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is an increase from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

