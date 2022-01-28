Citigroup Inc. Sells 22,258 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 22,258 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Sensata Technologies worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,182,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $822,135,000 after buying an additional 230,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,998,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $547,093,000 after buying an additional 104,882 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,494,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,537,000 after buying an additional 252,388 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,359,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $238,586,000 after buying an additional 197,654 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $198,887,000 after buying an additional 254,873 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,401 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,758 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ST stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.