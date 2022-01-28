Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for Panther Securities (LON:PNS)

Panther Securities (LON:PNS)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 2,250 ($30.36) target price on the stock.

Panther Securities stock opened at GBX 275 ($3.71) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 270.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 268.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.65, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.63 million and a PE ratio of 2.49. Panther Securities has a 12-month low of GBX 150 ($2.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 350 ($4.72).

Panther Securities Company Profile

Panther Securities PLC is a property investment company that is AIM quoted. The company prior to December 2013 was fully listed and included in the FTSE fledgling index. It was first fully listed as a public company in 1934. We own and manage over 950 individual property units within approximately 135 separately designated buildings over the mainland United Kingdom.

