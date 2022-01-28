Taylor Wimpey’s (TW) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.63) price target on the homebuilder’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.90) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.63) to GBX 190 ($2.56) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.83) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 189 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 200 ($2.70).

Shares of LON:TW opened at GBX 145.70 ($1.97) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 164.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of £5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.95. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 143.15 ($1.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 213.92 ($2.89).

In related news, insider Scilla Grimble purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £25,650 ($34,606.04).

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

