Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,876 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of LGI Homes worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in LGI Homes by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in LGI Homes by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in LGI Homes by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in LGI Homes by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGIH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.60.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total transaction of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LGIH opened at $116.49 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.00 and a twelve month high of $188.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.27 and a 200-day moving average of $149.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.51.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $751.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.