Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,250 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,776 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Banc of California worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BANC. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in Banc of California in the third quarter worth $6,323,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Banc of California by 16.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,617,000 after purchasing an additional 326,857 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California in the second quarter worth $5,280,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banc of California in the second quarter worth $3,454,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Banc of California by 21.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 716,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,566,000 after buying an additional 128,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BANC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

Shares of BANC opened at $18.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.61. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.20.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). Banc of California had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

