Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 241,210 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 241,210 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 376.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,493,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 79,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXAS shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $68.91 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.99.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

