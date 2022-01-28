Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,368 Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of Blucora worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Blucora by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,977,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,161,000 after purchasing an additional 97,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Blucora by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 96,535 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Blucora by 28.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,618,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,238,000 after acquiring an additional 359,727 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blucora by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,331,000 after acquiring an additional 26,695 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blucora by 2.3% in the second quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 685,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,864,000 after acquiring an additional 15,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Blucora alerts:

In other Blucora news, CEO Christopher William Walters acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $167,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $304,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 47,978 shares of company stock valued at $796,083 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

BCOR opened at $15.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.79, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average of $16.59. Blucora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $174.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.21 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. Blucora’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.