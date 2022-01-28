Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.77% of Orthofix Medical worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 85.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 346.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 5,283.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,890 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,632 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,937 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,923,000 after purchasing an additional 52,792 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

OFIX stock opened at $29.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.98. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $588.01 million, a PE ratio of -38.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $112.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jon Carl Serbousek acquired 1,670 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $52,003.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Paolucci acquired 2,000 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,730 shares of company stock worth $236,962. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.