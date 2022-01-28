Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) by 92.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627,213 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Weatherford International worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WFRD. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Weatherford International plc has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $34.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.77.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

