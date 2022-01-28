Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells $76,436.25 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,275 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $76,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 914 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total transaction of $83,484.76.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $39,897.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,196 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $109,230.68.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,501 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $322,056.99.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,495 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $2,833,514.30.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $61.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.43 and its 200 day moving average is $103.70. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.02 and a 12 month high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. Research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Natera by 395.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 343,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after buying an additional 274,205 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Natera by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 85,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after buying an additional 20,640 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Natera by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on Natera to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.82.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

