Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunnova Energy International Inc. is a residential solar and energy storage service provider. It operates primarily in U.S. states and territories. Sunnova Energy International Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.23.

NYSE NOVA opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.31 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $40,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,688 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,101,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,286,000 after acquiring an additional 34,454 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

