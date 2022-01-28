Raymond James Raises Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target to $60.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Capital One Financial lowered Matador Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark upgraded Matador Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Matador Resources stock opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 417.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4,424.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

