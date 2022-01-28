Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Acquires 5,000 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 567,467 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $6,809,604.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 1,409 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $17,556.14.

On Monday, December 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 4,300 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $52,546.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,050 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $62,872.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.33 per share, with a total value of $123,300.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 1,387 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $17,323.63.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 1,425 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $17,655.75.

On Monday, December 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $123,900.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 3,295 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $41,154.55.

NASDAQ TELA opened at $11.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 121.27% and a negative return on equity of 84.60%. The company had revenue of $7.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 3,256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

