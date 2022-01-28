Insider Buying: Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Insider Purchases C$26,130.00 in Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow bought 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,130.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,248,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,236,160.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, Robert Disbrow bought 64,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,505.00.

On Monday, January 17th, Robert Disbrow purchased 80,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$57,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Robert Disbrow purchased 97,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$70,200.00.

On Thursday, December 30th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$34,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$31,000.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Robert Disbrow purchased 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Robert Disbrow purchased 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$66,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Robert Disbrow acquired 193,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$141,816.40.

TSE:PNE opened at C$0.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of C$237.05 million and a PE ratio of -77.78. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of C$0.24 and a 52-week high of C$0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.60.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$36.75 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

