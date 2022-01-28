EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share, Williams Capital Forecasts

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Investment analysts at Williams Capital lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of EQT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Williams Capital analyst G. Sorbara now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.39.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $20.28 on Thursday. EQT has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average is $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of EQT by 1,602.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of EQT by 6,854.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 165.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

