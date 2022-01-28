$60.50 Million in Sales Expected for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) to report sales of $60.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.60 million to $61.40 million. Marathon Digital posted sales of $2.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,191.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year sales of $150.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.80 million to $151.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $810.40 million, with estimates ranging from $661.50 million to $959.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%.

Several analysts have commented on MARA shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

In other Marathon Digital news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,488,000 after buying an additional 2,127,625 shares during the last quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,333,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 24,563 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 4.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.99. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

